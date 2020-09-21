The Kissing Booth 3’s filming done with 2nd movie, Kissing Booth 3 book to be out in 2021

The Kissing Booth 3 has already got a final nod from Netflix. Fans are excited as the imminent American teen romantic comedy film will be out in 2021. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

According to Netflix, The Kissing Booth 3 was secretly shot at the same time with The Kissing Booth 2. The third movie is currently in the post-production stage. "It was the hardest secret to keep," Joel Courtney said recently during a live YouTube event with the cast.

In a live YouTube event organized in July, the cast shared that they actually secretly completed filming on The Kissing Booth 3 prior to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic. Thus, the pandemic situation had little impact on the making of The Kissing Booth 3. Joel Courtney recalled saying there were the days in which they had been filming scenes for both the films. The second and third films were shot in tandem in South Africa.

The imminent Kissing Booth 3 will see the main cast, Joey King (as Elle Evans), Joel Courtney (as Lee Flynn), Taylor Zakhar Perez (as Marco V. Peña), Jacob Elordi as (Noah Flynn), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (as Chloe Winthrop), Molly Ringwald as (Mrs. Flynn) and Meganne Young (as Rachel).

Beth Reekles, who wrote the books that the first two Kissing Booth movies are based on, is writing the third book. Reekles announced on social media that The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time will be released in 2021 along with the new movie, Fansided noted.

New Writing Wednesdays post on my blog! Check it out - Announcing The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time - Coming 2021! https://t.co/dnkP0XHUIt pic.twitter.com/d6RprxX0OI — Beth Reekles (@Reekles) September 11, 2020

Fans can pre-order the book right now. The release date is scheduled for April 15, 2021, but the date is subjected to change.

The Kissing Booth 3 doesn't have an official release date, but Netflix tweeted that it would be out in 2021. The possibility of Kissing Booth 3 film's release is during the summer of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix movies.

