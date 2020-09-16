The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

The official plot and release date for The Dragon Prince Season 4 are yet to be released, but that doesn't restrict the series enthusiasts from predicting what they can see in the upcoming season. We earlier got a hint from Netflix that the fourth season would be released in May this year, but the delay was inevitable in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Renewal of The Dragon Prince Season 4 was announced by Wonderstorm a few weeks back at Comic Con's virtual event. Fans now do not need to worry about the future of the series. A Canada-based animation company, Bardel Entertainment Inc. will continue to co-produce with Wonderstorm from The Dragon Prince Season 4 to Season 7.

"We are very excited to continue this creative collaboration with Wonderstorm and Netflix, and expand this rich universe into another four seasons. I've said it before but it's truly a perfect partnership. Wonderstorm has a sweeping vision for this saga, and Bardel's success has always come from pushing boundaries. We are delighted to go down this creative path with them again," Bardel SVP of Development & Production, Tina Chow said.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also see the return to lend voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will resume the epic battle all along with a resurrected Viren. It will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

Making of The Dragon Prince Season 4 is expected to take additional time as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

