Actor Anil Kapoor Virtually Unveils Dr. Kavita Bhatnagar's Debut Novel 'Second Chance'

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) IRS officer turned author, Dr. Kavita Bhatnagar has penned down her first book ‘Second Chance’ which is out on the stands. Known for her two anthologies of Hindi poems - Rishto ki Tanhaiyaa and Metro-Ek Mrigtrishna, Kavita forays into fictional writing with this book. Second Chance published by Sterling Publishers Pvt. Ltd. beautifully encompasses the journey and struggles of a woman in search of companionship and happiness. Eminent actor Anil Kapoor unveiled ‘Second Chance’ virtually in the presence of Padma Shri awardee Parveen Talha, author Radhakrishnan Pillai & Rajasekar K S of matrimony.com.

Speaking at the launch Anil Kapoor said, “In life, everyone deserves a Second Chance and that is what Kavita’s book is all about. It encompasses the journey of a woman set out to find happiness on her own terms. The book is a real page-turner and kept me riveted until the end. An amalgamation of powerful words intertwined with emotions is what makes the book a must-read. It is a marvellous attempt for a first fiction by Kavita. I wish her all the best as she makes her debut as an author.” ‘Second Chance’ is a tale of the protagonist Ragini Mathur’s desire to remarry after she opted for a divorce to end her abusive first marriage. Ragini is portrayed as a simple girl with traditional values yet as someone who has a strong, independent mind and knows what she wants. Her high emotional state of being makes her vulnerable at times and the story brings out such situations as she endeavours to find a suitable match. Her efforts make her meet and interact with at least six different suitors and take her on a roller coaster emotional ride. And when she does meet her ideal match, she finds he is not legally free to marry. However, her determination to marry again on her terms is what defines the story. Speaking on the writing of her first book, Kavita said, “Penning down Second Chance has been an exhilarating journey. Like every first, this one is extremely special. Through this book, I want to reach out to all the women out there and encourage them to stand up for themselves and not accept abuse in any form. The book also brings out the limitless possibilities of the internet and its pitfalls. I want to tell all my readers that even during trying times, with grit and determination, second chances in life become a palpable reality. So, hold on and keep trying!” Priced at INR. 300/- Second Chance is now available on shelves. You can order your copy from Amazon and Flipkart or from leading booksellers in the country.

About the Dr. Kavita Bhatnagar Dr. Kavita Bhatnagar, IRS, belongs to Ajmer, Rajasthan She joined the Indian Revenue Service in 1996 after clearing the prestigious Civil Services. Having worked for over two decades in various charges in the Central Excise, Service Tax and Customs Department, she is presently posted as Commissioner of Customs Audit, New Delhi. She also holds a Doctrate degree on the topic - WTO & India’s Political Economy: A Critique. She has contributed in the arena of international Customs as well as she handled the work of implementation of WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement and set up the National Committee on Trade Facilitation in India. She has represented the country both at World Customs Organization and World Trade Organization and been actively involved in work related to ASEM- Asia Europe Meetings. She has also been awarded the WCO Certificate of Merit in 2017 and her case study with CUTS won the trade facilitation innovation award at the Asia Pacific Trade Facilitation Forum. Her research paper on ‘Trade Facilitation Enablers - Developing Countries Perspective’ was selected for WCO’s PICARD conference in 2017. She writes poems as well and has brought out two anthologies of Hindi poems - Rishto ki Tanhaiyaa and Metro-Ek Mrigtrishna. Image 1: Anil Kapoor virtually launched the novel 'Second Chance' by Dr. Kavita Bhatnagar Image 2: IRS Officer Dr. Kavita Bhatnagar debuts as an author with her book Second Chance PWR PWR