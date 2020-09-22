Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fingers crossed: Daniel Levy on potential 'Schitt's Creek' movie

Daniel Levy, star and co-creator of "Schitt's Creek", has said he would love to work on the big screen adaptation of the multiple Emmy winning comedy series if he gets a "freaking good" idea for a film.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-09-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 09:20 IST
Fingers crossed: Daniel Levy on potential 'Schitt's Creek' movie

Daniel Levy, star and co-creator of "Schitt's Creek" , has said he would love to work on the big screen adaptation of the multiple Emmy winning comedy series if he gets a "freaking good" idea for a film. The Canadian television sitcom, created by Daniel Levy and his father, co-star Eugene Levy, follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a rundown small town they once purchased as a joke.

The popular sitcom created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sunday. "Schitt's Creek" was nominated for 15 Emmys this year and the ceremony opened with seven straight wins for the show, including outstanding comedy series, lead actor and actress for Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, and supporting actor and actress for Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy.

At the ceremony's virtual backstage area, Daniel Levy teased the possibility of reviving the recently ended series in movie format, reported Variety. "Here's the thing: Some people have been asking that. If there is an idea that pops into my head and worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point," he said.

The actor, who plays David Rose in the CBC series, said the final season was "the best way we could've ever ended the show", but added he would bring the show back for the right idea. "Fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads soon. I would love to work with these beautiful people again. This has been the most incredible experience," he said.

Daniel and Eugene Levy also took home Emmys in the writing and directing categories, making it the first series to win all the top prizes in the section. "Schitt's Creek" was nominated alongside "Insecure", "Dead to Me" , "The Good Place" , "Curb Your Enthusiasm" , "The Kominsky Method", "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" , and "What We Do in the Shadows" .

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea's Silva targets another World Cup, Premier League success

Chelseas new Brazilian defender Thiago Silva said the desire to play at another World Cup and win trophies in England had prompted him to seek a fresh challenge in his mid-30s. The former Paris St Germain centre back, who is 36 on Tuesday, ...

S.Korea suspends flu shots in setback for winter COVID-19 preparations

South Korea suspended free flu shots on Tuesday after reports of problems in storing the vaccinations during transportation, disrupting plans to pre-emptively ease the burden on a healthcare system already strained by coronavirus outbreaks....

My fast may perhaps inspire 'self-purification' in those who behaved insultingly towards me: RS dy chairman Harivansh.

My fast may perhaps inspire self-purification in those who behaved insultingly towards me RS dy chairman Harivansh....

Suspended MPs: Will withdraw protest depending upon what follows inside Rajya Sabha today

The eight opposition Rajya Sabha members suspended for continuing with their protests against farm bills inside the Upper House and who stayed overnight on the Parliament lawns in a sit-in protest have said that they will withdraw protest d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020