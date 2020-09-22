Zarina Wahab discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Veteran actor Zarina Wahab was discharged from a city hospital on Sunday, five days after she tested positive for coronavirus, according to Dr Jalil Parkar. The 61-year-old actor, best known for films "Chitchor" , "Gharonda" , "My Name is Khan" and "Dil Dhadakne Do" , was admitted to Lilavati Hospital last week after complaints of fever and breathlessness. "She was admitted last week, around September 14-15. She was COVID-19 positive. She had fever, breathlessness. I gave her all the treatment and after five days she became well and went home. She was discharged on Sunday," Dr Jalil Parkar, who treated Wahab, told PTI. When asked if the actor had tested negative for the virus, Parkar said doctors can discharge patients if they're recovering from COVID-19. "We don't need COVID negativity now. Those were the norms earlier. We can send them home. Even if they're positive, you need to be isolated for 14 days from the first day of being COVID-19 positive. That way, she was fine and so we sent her home," he added. Wahab, apart from featuring in Hindi films, has worked extensively in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil cinema. She was last seen on the big screen in Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer "Street Dancer 3D", which released earlier this year.