Bhumi Pednekar thanks her fans for showering love, supporting 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:16 IST
After receiving immense love from fans on her Konkona Sen co-starrer film 'Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare,' actor Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday shared a message of gratitude. The actor thanked her fans for all the love and support that she had received for her film in an Instagram post, along with a stunning picture.
The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor noted in the caption, "Kitty says Meow. Thank you for all the love, full of gratitude and so grateful #DollyKitty." The film, now streaming on Netflix was first digitally released on September 18. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and starring Bhumi Pednekar along with Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead, the film received good response.
The film portrays the role of two sisters coming from a small town in Bihar and their journey. It revolves around sisterhood and deals with sensitive issues like female sexuality and pleasure. (ANI)
