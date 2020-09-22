Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhumi Pednekar thanks her fans for showering love, supporting 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'

After receiving immense love from fans on her Konkona Sen co-starrer film 'Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare,' actor Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday shared a message of gratitude.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:16 IST
Bhumi Pednekar thanks her fans for showering love, supporting 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'
Actor Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After receiving immense love from fans on her Konkona Sen co-starrer film 'Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare,' actor Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday shared a message of gratitude. The actor thanked her fans for all the love and support that she had received for her film in an Instagram post, along with a stunning picture.

The 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor noted in the caption, "Kitty says Meow. Thank you for all the love, full of gratitude and so grateful #DollyKitty." The film, now streaming on Netflix was first digitally released on September 18. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and starring Bhumi Pednekar along with Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead, the film received good response.

The film portrays the role of two sisters coming from a small town in Bihar and their journey. It revolves around sisterhood and deals with sensitive issues like female sexuality and pleasure. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

(Update: Oct 14 launch confirmed) Amazon India teases arrival of OnePlus 8T 5G

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican steps up opposition to euthanasia and assisted suicide

The Vatican doubled down on its opposition to euthanasia on Tuesday, calling it an act of homicide that can never be justified or tolerated.A new document, issued as more countries consider legalising euthanasia or assisted suicide, said le...

New Zealand's Ardern seen cruising to victory as election contest heats up

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is on course for a historic election win next month, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, as New Zealanders cheered her success in containing the novel coronavirus. The 1News-Colmar Brunton poll showed support fo...

As cash flees Macau junkets, gambling hub faces long odds of quick recovery

Fears China is broadening a crackdown on offshore gambling has sparked a rush to withdraw billions of dollars from the worlds biggest gambling hub Macau, threatening a recovery in the coronavirus-stricken economy, executives say.An unpreced...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Were confident in vaccine, says RussiaRussia is so confident in its COVID-19 vaccine that it will shoulder some of the legal liability should anything go wrong, rather than requiri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020