Investigations are on to trace others who had attended Shetty's parties, the sources said. The state police started investigating drug abuse among bigwigs including those in the film industry after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru with a drug haul.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:11 IST
Lookout notice issued against ex-minister's son Aditya Alva in drug case

The Central Crime Branch, which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, has issued a lookout notice against former Minister and late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya, who is at large. The police suspect that Aditya Alva is in India and hiding to evade arrest.

They also fear that he may try to flee the country and accordingly all the airports in the country have been alerted to arrest him, police sources said. "We have issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva," an officer in the CCB told PTI on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Internal Security Division, which is simultaneously probing the case had summoned a few television and film artists besides sports personalities. However, no one has been arrested yet.

According to the ISD officials, notices have been served on 67 people. Meanwhile, a report from Mangaluru said police have arrested a young woman from Manipur, who was in contact with the dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty, facing charges of drug peddling and consumption.

The woman identified as Aska was taken into custody from a spa in the city, where she is employed. She is learnt to have partied with Shetty and consumed drugs.

The arrest was recorded after a drug test on her turned out positive. Investigations are on to trace others who had attended Shetty's parties, the sources said.

The state police started investigating drug abuse among bigwigs including those in the film industry after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru with a drug haul. They were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

The CCB has arrested 13 people in this connection while it is in lookout for at least seven more people. Those arrested include film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, realtor Rahul Thonse and RTO clerk B K Ravishankar.

