Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan Fisher to star in 'Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between'

I adore Matt and the entire ACE team, and I can't wait to get back to set with this particular film and have the opportunity to work behind the camera as an executive producer," he said. Calling Fisher a "once-in-a-generation kind of talent", Kaplan said the actor's on-screen dynamics are outmatched by his offscreen smarts, wit and creativity.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-09-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 09:22 IST
Jordan Fisher to star in 'Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between'

"To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" star Jordan Fisher is set to headline the big screen adaptation of the romantic novel "Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between". The ACE Entertainment film will see Fisher reunite with Matt Kaplan who produced "P.S. I Still Love You", the 2020 sequel in the hit Netflix rom-com franchise. According to Deadline, Michael Lewen is directing "Hello, Goodbye..." The book by Jennifer E Smith was originally adapted by Ben York Jones with the current draft of the script having been written by Amy Reed.

The story follows Clare and Aidan (Fisher), who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last. Fisher, who is also on board as executive producer, said he is "fortunate enough" to enter a really special space with the "To All The Boys" family. "We got to make magic and I'm thrilled to do that again with the same family, but with a new story. I adore Matt and the entire ACE team, and I can't wait to get back to set with this particular film and have the opportunity to work behind the camera as an executive producer," he said.

Calling Fisher a "once-in-a-generation kind of talent", Kaplan said the actor's on-screen dynamics are outmatched by his offscreen smarts, wit and creativity. "He is exactly the kind of talent we at ACE want to be making projects with and I can't wait for audiences to see him as Aidan in this beautiful love story," the filmmaker..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha farmers protest seeking compensation for crop loss due to flood

Thousands of protesting farmers blocked National Highway-15 in Odishas Chandikhol district, demanding compensation for crop damages caused by floods and the withdrawal of the new farmers bill. The highway was blocked for over two hours on T...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher on Amazon boost, despite economic worries

Wall Street stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by a jump in Amazon.com, even as a likely delay in new fiscal stimulus by Congress and an increase in the number of coronavirus cases dampened hopes of a faster economic recovery.Amazon.com Inc j...

Fujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID-19

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday a late-stage study of its antiviral drug Avigan showed it reduced recovery times for COVID-19 patients with non-severe symptoms, boosting expectations for regulatory approval in Japan. The Phase 3 cl...

Thousands expected to honour Ginsburg at Supreme Court

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the womens rights champion, leader of the courts liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week. Even with the court clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020