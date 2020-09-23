Liv Tyler exits '9-1-1: Lone Star'

Actor Liv Tyler will not return for the second season of popular series "9-1-1: Lone Star". Tyler, who played Michelle Blake opposite Rob Lowe's Owen Strand, exited the procedural drama series due to issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The 43-year-old actor lives in London with her partner Dave Gardner and children, and had been commuting to Los Angeles, where the series is filmed. However, the uncertainty regarding international travel during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a delayed production start, made her reevaluate her future on the series.

Tim Minear, who co-created the show with Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk, thanked Tyler for helping them launch the series, which is a spin-off of "9-1-1". "What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of '911: Lone Star'. We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake.

"While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return," he said..