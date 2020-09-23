Left Menu
'When I'm with you I'm standing with an army': Kajol pens heartwarming birthday note to mom

Sharing an all-smiles throwback picture, Kajol on Wednesday penned a heartwarming note to her mom and veteran actor Tanuja on the occasion of her birthday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-09-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 13:15 IST
'When I'm with you I'm standing with an army': Kajol pens heartwarming birthday note to mom
Kajol and Tanuja (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing an all-smiles throwback picture, Kajol on Wednesday penned a heartwarming note to her mom and veteran actor Tanuja on the occasion of her birthday. As the 'Haathi Mere Saathi' actor turned 77, her daughter showered truckloads of love to mark the special day.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor shared an adorable picture in which the mother-daughter duo is smilingly posing for the camera while dressed in traditional ensembles. "When I'm with you I'm standing with an army", wrote Kajol alongside the picture she shared on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman. Warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human, and spirit! Happy birthday, momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that u chose me for a daughter.... always and forever. #foreveryourbaby." Tanuja Samarth began her career as a child artist and thereafter debuted in Bollywood as the lead actor with her film 'Chhabili.' But her most remarkable flick remains 'Hamari Yaad Aayegi' which released in 1961. (ANI)

