Billy Porter to narrate HBO Max docuseries 'Equal'

Emmy winner Billy Porter is set to narrate "Equal", a four-part docuseries for HBO Max. According to Variety, the series, which explores the events leading up to the Stonewall Uprising, will be released during LGBT History Month with October 22 set as premier date. The Stonewall riots were a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations by members of the gay community in response to a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighbourhood of Manhattan, New York City.

Best known for becoming the first openly gay black man to be nominated and win in any lead acting category at the Primetime Emmys for his role in the series "Pose", Porter is equally famous for his unique fashion sense. Other stars included in the show include Samira Wiley, Cheyenne Jackson, Anthony Rapp, Shannon Purser, Heather Matarazzo, Jamie Clayton, Isis King and Gale Harold. Showrunner Stephen Kijak is attached to direct each episode except episode two, which is about the experiences trans people faced and is directed by trans director Kimberly Reed.