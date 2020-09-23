Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have contributed towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema: Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been voted as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, on Wednesday said he has always aimed to bring a positive change in society through cinema. Khurrana said he believes cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people in society.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:58 IST
Have contributed towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema: Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been voted as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, on Wednesday said he has always aimed to bring a positive change in society through cinema. The 36-year-old actor has come a long way from being a contestant on a reality show to an RJ to a VJ, followed by hosting popular television shows. Having made his acting debut in Bollywood in 2012 with "Vicky Donor" , Khurrana has made a niche for himself with social entertainers including "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" , "Bareilly Ki Barfi" , "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" , "Badhaai Ho" , "Article 15", among others. The National Award winner is among the three Indians who have featured on this list; the other two being Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bilkis - 'Dadi of Shaheen Bagh', a Delhi neighbourhood that became the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests.

Joining these three on the list are two Indian-origin personalities -- Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, and London-based doctor Ravindra Gupta, who found a cure for AIDS. Khurrana is the youngest Indian to be featured in this year's TIME Magazine. The "Andhadhun" star said he is humbled with the recognition bestowed on him. "As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey," he said in a statement. Khurrana said he believes cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people in society. "Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen," he added. Khurrana's colleague Deepika Padukone has written a short article in the magazine, appreciating his talent.

On the work front, Khurrana will be reuniting with his "Article 15" director Anubhav Sinha on a new project. The actor will soon begin shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's next in which he plays a cross functional athlete..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi launches 'Made in India' Mi 27W SonicCharge Adapter for Rs 549

Xiaomi India has launched the Mi 27W SonicCharge Adapter, a versatile charger that can fast-charge smartphones, tablets and power banks. The charger is certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS and is available for purchase on mi.com ...

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of business activity data; Nike shines

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday ahead of data that would throw light on the pace of an economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession, while Nike was set for a record open after a stunning quarterly earnings report.Shares ...

Survey reveals over half of Nepal’s MSMEs face risk of closing businesses due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred more Nepali businesses to start using the internet, social media or digital platforms to seize business opportunities, in the wake of declining traditional sales.The finding is revealed in the COVID-19 Nepa...

India, Nepal launch website for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in education sector

India and Nepal have launched a website dedicated to provide information about the 2015 post-earthquake reconstruction projects funded by New Delhi in the Himalayan nations education sector, the Indian embassy here said. Indian Ambassador t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020