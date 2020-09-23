Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

We all know Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin has returned to South Korea a few days back. He was in Jordan since July 13 shooting his imminent thriller movie titled Bargaining or The Negotiations.

Fans are ardently waiting to know whether Crash Landing on You Season 2 is really taking place. They want to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's romantic saga to be back soon on the screen.

Many fans are worried thing Crash Landing on You may not be renewed for Season 2 as majority of the Korean drama are made for only one season. According to the latest reports, the series creators have found good locations to accomplish their tasks.

Many fans may not know that a petition was also launched in support of renewing Crash Landing on You Season 2. So far, it has received over 9.8k signatures. Among multiple suggestions for further storyline, one vital message is the urge to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's characters, Ri Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri getting married and starting a family. Many fans have commented that the series deserves a second season.

We believe the renewal for Crash Landing on You for Season 2 is delayed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

However, fans now believe once Hyun Bin is out from his quarantine, he will prepare himself to work for Crash Landing on You Season 2. The series emerged as 2020's top 10 most-watched list of Netflix dramas. The South Korean series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin is stealing Netflix viewers' hearts in Japan. Crash Landing on You has helped revive the hallyu wave in Japan that declined for years.

On the other hand, Crash Landing on You actress Son Ye-jin was humbled after receiving gifts from her fans. The beautiful actress confessed in a recent social media post that she is highly enjoying the gifts her fans often send to her home.

Son Ye-jin made a collage out of all her fans' gifts and shared it on Instagram. However, she feels sad for not being able to share the snaps of all the items she received.

