Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ giftDevdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:52 IST
We all know Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin has returned to South Korea a few days back. He was in Jordan since July 13 shooting his imminent thriller movie titled Bargaining or The Negotiations.
Fans are ardently waiting to know whether Crash Landing on You Season 2 is really taking place. They want to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's romantic saga to be back soon on the screen.
Many fans are worried thing Crash Landing on You may not be renewed for Season 2 as majority of the Korean drama are made for only one season. According to the latest reports, the series creators have found good locations to accomplish their tasks.
Many fans may not know that a petition was also launched in support of renewing Crash Landing on You Season 2. So far, it has received over 9.8k signatures. Among multiple suggestions for further storyline, one vital message is the urge to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's characters, Ri Jeong-hyeok and Yoon Se-ri getting married and starting a family. Many fans have commented that the series deserves a second season.
We believe the renewal for Crash Landing on You for Season 2 is delayed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.
However, fans now believe once Hyun Bin is out from his quarantine, he will prepare himself to work for Crash Landing on You Season 2. The series emerged as 2020's top 10 most-watched list of Netflix dramas. The South Korean series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin is stealing Netflix viewers' hearts in Japan. Crash Landing on You has helped revive the hallyu wave in Japan that declined for years.
On the other hand, Crash Landing on You actress Son Ye-jin was humbled after receiving gifts from her fans. The beautiful actress confessed in a recent social media post that she is highly enjoying the gifts her fans often send to her home.
Son Ye-jin made a collage out of all her fans' gifts and shared it on Instagram. However, she feels sad for not being able to share the snaps of all the items she received.
안녕하세요~어려운 시기에 잘지내고계신가요? 여러분이 주시는 선물.꽃.편지.케잌들.항상 잘 받고있어요. 일일이 고맙다고 말을못해서 이렇게 글을써요.정말 여러분들이 주는사랑에 문득문득 뭉클할때가있어요.여러분이 선물을 고르기전에 편지를 쓰기전에 얼마나 예쁜마음으로 준비를하고 고민을할지 느껴져서 그런것같아요. 그동안 보내준 선물들 사진을 다찍어두지 못해서 미안해요. 집은항상 여러분이 보내주는 화분과꽃으로 향기가 가득하고 주위사람들과 자르기도 아까운 케잌들을 아주 자주 나눠먹어요~여러분들이 주시는 사랑이 너무 커서 그것을 기쁘게만 받아도 될지 모를정도에요. 항상 감사하고 잊지않을께요. 우리 계속 건강지키면서 다시 웃으며 깊은허그를 할수있는 날이 오길 바래요.건강하세요! Hi~Are you guys doing well? We're spending a hard time. I always received presents,flowers,cakes and letters. Unfortunately I can't thank each person. So I'm writing now. When I think about your support and love, I feel very touched. Before buying presents or writing letters I can't imagine,How much you are thinking of and considering..😭 I'm so sorry, I couldn't photograph everything. My house is always beautifully filled with the scent of flowers and plants that I've received from you. And I'm eating cakes are too pretty to cut with my family very often. I'm always appreciate and won't forget. We should keep going our health and I hope someday we can meet again and share a warm hug. Thank you 😊 Be safe 🙏
