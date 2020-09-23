‘Prison Break Season 6 will take place’ – Dominic Purcell confirms on Instagram

Is Prison Break Season 6 in the process of making? Based on Dominic Purcell's previous multiple posts on Instagram, Season 6 of the popular American series was in the process of making. Read further to know more in details.

Prison Break Season 6 was in the process of making, and this was hinted by many including Dominic Purcell on social media. Earlier, the 50-year-old actor posted a clip on Instagram from the series. He wrote on Instagram – "I get smashed with 'when is #prisonbreak 6 happening'. What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made."

Dominic Purcell hinted the making of Prison Break Season 6 for multiple times for the series enthusiasts. Unfortunately, the coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill. The financial loss of the global entertainment industry is unfathomable. The making of sixth season was halted like other projects for indefinite time.

Fans started losing hope seeing the pandemic situation continue to be going beyond control. This is the real when fans really need encouragement and continue to hold patience for Prison Break Season 6.

On September 22, Dominic Purcell again took to Instagram to ensure that Prison Break Season 6 will surely be worked upon. He shared a selfie to cryptically announce the news while addressing a number of rumors.

"Rumor number 1. I'm old. Yes. I'm 50.....Rumor number 2. I'm bald. No I have a full head of hair; the people demand I shave it. Rumor number 3, Will season pb 6 happen. Yes.....Rumor number 4. Do I like humans? No. Not on mass. Definitely not," Dominic Purcell wrote.

Prison Break Season 6 is likely to take extra time as the world's health condition is not good at all. The entire humanity is fighting against the deadly coronavirus for the last couple of months. During this severe pandemic situation, we can't expect any developmental progress in production as the need of the hour for the cast and crew is staying at home and save their lives.

Many fans are concerned about Prison Break Season 6's cast. Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller will play the protagonists' roles of Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield respectively. Even Sara Tancredi will be returning in Season 6 to play the role of Sarah Wayne. Other actors like Rockmond Dunbar, Amaury Nolasco, Inbar Lavi and Robert Knepper will play the roles of C-Note, Sugar, Sheba and T-Bag respectively.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. We don't think it will be released in 2020 based on the current world's poor health situation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

