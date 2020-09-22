Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

Money Heist (aka La casa de papel) fans are quite happy to learn that Season 5 has been confirmed by the show's creator. The imminent fifth season is a highly demanded show as the previous seasons recorded severe viewership ratings.

The delay for Money Heist Season 5 was logical as its production was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the good news is that the production has already commenced filming with viewers spotting characters like Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Marseille (Luka Peroš) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez) on location in Denmark.

Many spoilers for Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) are out and floating over the web world. The avid Money Heist enthusiasts are almost convinced that there is something more to the connection between Tatiana (Diana Gomez) and Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri). Ever since they were introduced, many theories emerged to establish some undefined links between them.

According to Express, Alicia and Tatiana could be siblings and this link can be portrayed in Money Heist Season 5. The avid viewers have been left convinced that they could be sisters by having a look at their distinctive red hair. "The hair is basically the same colour and the nose looks very similar. Maybe they are sisters," one fan commented over Reddit.

Even there is another idea that both Tatiana and Alicia are the same person. However, this idea is unbelievable at any standard.

The returning cast members in Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) include Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, José Manuel Poga as Gandía, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

Money Heist season 5 will be filmed in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal. It doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

