House of the Dragon Season 1: Know how Daemon Targaryen could be in the series

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-09-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 02:15 IST
Not much is known about the cast of House of the Dragon Season 1 but fans expect some stars from Game of Thrones. Image Credit: Facebook / House of the Dragon

Ever since the announcement of Game of Thrones' prequel House of the Dragon, fans are going insane to know what will happen and when it will be released. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Many rumors already circulated on House of the Dragon Season 1. Based on George R. R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, the show will reportedly center around The Dance of the Dragons, a civil war that happened about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Fans of the Game of Thrones have been debating for the last few weeks about the best choice for The Rogue Prince, Daemon Targaryen. Here's the character description for Daemon – The younger brother to King Viserys, Daemon wasn't born with 'naked ambition' for the throne despite being in line for it. He's less methodical and more impetuous. Not to mention easily bored… stumbling from one distraction to the next with the subconscious yet singular obsession with earning the love and acceptance of his brother the king. Most of Daemon's joy is found at sword-point. But even as the most experienced warrior of his time, he vacillates between vile and heroic, making him the true rogue of the series.

Not much is known about the cast of House of the Dragon Season 1 but fans expect some stars from Game of Thrones. The HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys said in a conversation with Deadline as Games of Thrones releases each season in April, the Season 1 of House of the Dragon would be released in April 2022.

Casey Bloys didn't provide adequate information. According to him, writing on House of the Dragon Season 1 is underway and there were no casting details to announce it. Despite the fact that HBO had several other Game of Thrones successors in the works, all focus right now is on House of the Dragon.

"There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon," he told Deadline.

House of the Dragon Season 1 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out in April 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

