Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Delhi Crime', Arjun Mathur nominated for 2020 International Emmy Awards

Netflix's India Original series "Delhi Crime", Amazon Prime Video's "Four More Shots Please!" and actor Arjun Mathur of "Made in Heaven" have secured nominations for India as part of 2020 International Emmy Awards, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Thursday.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:53 IST
'Delhi Crime', Arjun Mathur nominated for 2020 International Emmy Awards

Netflix's India Original series "Delhi Crime" , Amazon Prime Video's "Four More Shots Please!" and actor Arjun Mathur of "Made in Heaven" have secured nominations for India as part of 2020 International Emmy Awards, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Thursday. Directed by Indian-Canadian director Richie Mehta, "Delhi Crime" is based on the 2012 Delhi gangrape-murder, which saw nationwide protests leading to a change in India's rape laws.

The show has been nominated in the best drama series category alongside Germany's "Charite" season two, UK's "Criminal", and second season of "El Jardin de Bronce (The Bronze Garden)" from Argentina. Actor Adil Hussain, who starred in the show, took to Twitter to share his excitement on the news.

"As we speak.. Just now I came to know that #DelhiCrime, that I am a part of, has been nominated for Best drama series at @iemmys," he said. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, "Four More Shots Please" follows the life of four friends -- played by Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J -- and their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties in a male-dominated society. The series will compete in the best comedy category against Brazil's "Ninguem ta Olhando (Nobody's Looking)", UK's "Back to Life", and Israel's "Fifty".

Mathur has been nominated in the best performance by an actor category for Amazon's "Made in Heaven" , which reflects the lives of upscale modern India, narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the drama also stars Sobhita Dhulipala. "Made in Heaven" is directed by Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair. Mathur's fellow nominees are Billy Barratt in UK's "Responsible Child", Guido Caprino in Italian series "1994", and Raphael Logam in Brazil's "Impuros (Impure)" - season two.

Actor Radhika Apte, who features in the segment directed by Kashyap is competing in the best performance by an actress category with Jenna Coleman for "The Cry" , Marjorie Estiano for Brazil''s "Sob Pressao 2" and Marina Gera for Hungary''s "Orok Tel" . This year there were 44 nominees across 11 categories and 20 countries.

Bruce L Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, congratulated all the nominees. "We are especially proud to recognize and honor the world’s best storytellers, producers and performers. At a time of crisis where most of us have to stay home most of the time, television entertains us and provides a window on our world," said Paisner in a statement.

Last year, Netflix's India Original series "Sacred Games" , anthology film "Lust Stories" and Amazon Prime Video's "The Remix" were nominated for International Emmy Awards. But it was "McMafia" , starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, that won the best drama series award at 2019 ceremony. This year, winners will be announced at a ceremony produced from New York City on November 23.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Second wave of COVID-19 hits its peak in Delhi, number of cases to decline in coming days: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the second wave of coronavirus pandemic has hit its peak in the national capital with experts hinting that the cases of infection will decline in the coming days. He said the government ...

Kosovo war crimes tribunal arrests first suspect, former KLA leader

The Kosovo Specialist Chamber, a war crimes court based in The Hague, said on Thursday that a former KLA insurgent commander, Salih Mustafa, had been arrested by prosecutors in Kosovo and he is being transported to the Netherlands. Mustafa ...

Britain launches pared-back job protection as COVID surges

Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak launched new, scaled-back job support on Thursday for workers hit by the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, but warned he could not save everyone during the unprecedented economic turmoil.Sunak also unveiled ...

UK preparing Magnitsky sanctions over Belarus human rights violations - minister

Britain is preparing Magnitsky sanctions against individuals in Belarus in coordination with the United States and Canada, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday, after pointedly criticising the countrys recent election.Belarusian P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020