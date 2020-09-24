Happy to take pay cut: Salman Khan on 'Bigg Boss' season 14

Left Menu
Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday revealed he has taken a pay cut for the latest season of "Bigg Boss" so that his remuneration doesn't add any pressure on the channel during COVID-19 times. It'll provide employment to people - there's a very large unit - they will start getting their salary, they'll be able to get ration for their homes," Khan told reporters.

Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday revealed he has taken a pay cut for the latest season of "Bigg Boss" so that his remuneration doesn't add any pressure on the channel during COVID-19 times. At the virtual press conference of "Bigg Boss" season 14, which is hosted by Khan, the "Bharat" star said his decision to return to the show amid the pandemic was fuelled by the desire to help those in need. "This is the reason why I am doing this season of 'Bigg Boss'. It'll provide employment to people - there's a very large unit - they will start getting their salary, they'll be able to get ration for their homes," Khan told reporters. Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India, who was also present at the press event said, though the new normal guidelines dictate few people on sets, they are putting people in shifts so that the employment number isn't reduced. This has, however, resulted in increased production cost. "Obviously you might not see huge increments, but we are paying full salary," said Rege. To which Khan added, "What about mine? It doesn't matter. I am more than happy to cut it down, so that everyone else gets paid. "I hope you have even bigger success, hope you divert people's mind, from 9 pm to 10:30-11 and give them a great show. So that they get to see something good during these two hours." According to reports, the actor charges several crores for hosting the reality show but there is no official figure

The actor said the arrival of "Bigg Boss" is also a good news for the contestants. "Nowhere work is resuming. Even if it is, cases of COVID-19 are being reported. These contestants would be getting inside after being quarantined. So they'd be safe. "But those who are working outside will have to be careful. I am happy that Colors, Viacom 18 and 'Bigg Boss' are giving employment to many people. I am very happy with the fact that the show is happening." "Bigg Boss" season 14 is set to start airing from October 3.

