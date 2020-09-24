Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health deteriorates, hospital says 'extremely critical'

Left Menu
Almost three weeks after recovering from COVID-19, playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition is "extremely critical" and the singer continues to be on life support, the hospital authorities said on Thursday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:44 IST
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Almost three weeks after recovering from COVID-19, playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition is "extremely critical" and the singer continues to be on life support, the hospital authorities said on Thursday. "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5 remains on ECM and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical," the health bulletin from MGM Healthcare stated.

It further stated that a team of experts at MGM Healthcare is "closely monitoring" his health condition. On August 21, in a statement issued to the media, the senior singer's son SP Charan had informed that his father was stable and had tested negative for coronavirus.

"Dear media friends. Thanks for your continuous support and prayers for my father. My father is fine and stable and his corona test has become negative. will keep you posted about the updates," the statement had read. The musician had informed on August 5 about his positive COVID-19 test results on August 5 through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer had detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.Upon the news of his critical health condition, scores of celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth had wished him a speedy recovery. (ANI)

