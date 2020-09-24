Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spotify, Hollywood producer Chernin to adapt podcast shows for films, TV

Spotify Technology SA has signed a deal with Hollywood production house Chernin Entertainment to adapt the music streaming firm's podcast shows for films and television and sell them to other outlets, the companies said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:28 IST
Spotify, Hollywood producer Chernin to adapt podcast shows for films, TV
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spotify Technology SA has signed a deal with Hollywood production house Chernin Entertainment to adapt the music streaming firm's podcast shows for films and television and sell them to other outlets, the companies said on Thursday. The deal would unite Spotify, which has more than 1.5 million podcast titles, with media mogul Rupert Murdoch's former right-hand man and Chernin Entertainment founder Peter Chernin.

Chernin has produced hit films like "Ford v Ferrari", "The Greatest Showman" , and "Hidden Figures". On the TV front, it has made the Zooey Deschanel-starrer "New Girl", and Apple Inc TV+ dramas "See" and "Truth Be Told" . The Swedish music streaming service already has a foothold in the film and TV space with its podcast series "Homecoming" having been adapted for a web series on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.

The companies said they will identify and adapt film and television shows from a library of more than 250 Spotify original series, inclusive of thousands of hours of content. Spotify has been adding muscle to its podcast catalog this year by inking several exclusive partnerships, including those with AT&T Inc's DC Entertainment, Joe Rogan and Kim Kardashian West.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank channelled suspicious money through Lithuania - Danish media

Danske Bank helped Deutsche Bank facilitate suspicious trades worth over 600 million through its branch in Lithuania between 2012 and 2015, Danish media outlets reported on Thursday. The reports, by newspapers Berlingske and Politiken and p...

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus to hold jet output stable in face of crisis warnings -sources

Airbus is set to reaffirm its main aircraft production rates, despite warnings that the coronavirus crisis will be deeper and longer than first expected, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday. After cutting output of its best-selling A3...

National Medicinal Plants Board and Ministry of AYUSH sign MoU

In a historic event today, the National Medicinal Plants Board NMPB, Ministry of AYUSH signed an MoU through virtual meeting with the major AYUSH and Herbal industry bodies covering a set of measures to promote medicinal plant cultivation....

Police officer suspended after recovery of cattle carcasses in UP's Bulandshahr

A police officer was suspended on Thursday after the discovery of some cattle carcasses that triggered protests at a village here, according to officials. Police have registered a case against four identified as some unidentified peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020