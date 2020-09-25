The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is likely to happen, or you can say, it will surely happen as plenty of things are left to be discovered. The team members are already back in the Nova Scotia's Oak Island and the filming has started. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Although The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is officially not renewed by History, still fans are excited as the filming crew was already spotted on the island. They already started digging and trying to accomplish the tasks those were left behind in Season 7.

Fans can recall what Marty and Rick Lagina and the experts in The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 finale discussed. They had a plan to push through with the 'Big Dig'. Now this is time for them to dig deeper and open a wider circular space to see what is available there. This will be shown in The Curse of Oak Island Season 8.

According to the experts, they were unable to unearth the vault last time with the big can as it might have slid deeper into the earth, EconoTimes noted.

There is no doubt that The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will come back with new episodes. The indication is the activities spotted in the Nova Scotia's Oak Island with more equipment and trucks. However, History is yet to announce the official renewal and release date of Season 8.

Many fans doubted the possibility of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 during the time when the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus. The eighth season will positively be out as the team determined not to leave the island without making at least one more historic breakthrough. This was revealed during the last phase of Season 7.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will commence where Season 7 left off. This means the Lagina brothers and their team will continue digging around the island. This will also include Samuel Ball's land where they found a tunnel. The team will concentrate on the property on Samuel Ball (1765 - 1846). This was also hinted in the synopsis of episode 22 of Season 7. The team has already progressed a lot by procuring the permit to dig. Although they found an irregular tunnel underground, still that needs further diggings to ensure where it could lead them.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 doesn't have an official release date. It is expected to be on History in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.

Also Read: 'Prison Break Season 6 will take place' – Dominic Purcell confirms on Instagram