Kung Fu Panda 4 development revealed, what viewers can see in imminent movie

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:33 IST
Kung Fu Panda 4 was believed to be in the pipeline although the franchise creators didn't take the path of announcing the movie officially. Image Credit: Facebook / Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 4 may not have an official confirmation but that doesn't restrict fans from predicting what can happen next. The previous movies had been remarkably successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally.

The remarkable success of Kung Fu Panda 3 has paved the way for Kung Fu Panda 4. According to some sources, the cast from the previous movies will likely to appear in the fourth movie. The third movie saw Po finally meeting his biological dad and visiting the village of the pandas.

The viewers can see him in Kung Fu Panda 4 teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master. The villain Kai with his minions may hold their grounds against Po and his army of pandas.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will see returning of actors like Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shan, Shifu and Mantis respectively.

Kung Fu Panda 4 was believed to be in the pipeline although the franchise creators didn't take the path of announcing the movie officially. This speculation was based on the co-director, Jennifer Yuh Nelson's statement. On August 2, 2018, she was questioned regarding the making of another movie. She answered that she didn't know as she always saw the series as a trilogy, but that she is open for a fourth installment as long as the franchise focuses on Po. From her statement, it is also cleared that not only the fourth movie, even there can be other movies like Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6.

The production of Kung Fu Panda 4 was halted due to coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of Covid-19 from China's Wuhan has badly affected the global entertainment industry forcing all the movie and television productions to halt or postpone their activities. Thus, we can't say when the production will resume as the world's health condition is yet not good.

The animation movie lovers are happy to know that Kung Fu Panda 4 won't mark an end to the franchise. According to the co-founder and CEO of DreamWorks Animation, there are supposed to be six movies in the franchise. Hence, we can say Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6 are also confirmed.

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

