Shrek 5 will be a reboot, not a sequel, movie likely to be out in Sept 2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:33 IST
Shrek 5 will be a reboot, not a sequel, movie likely to be out in Sept 2022
Shrek and Donkey are said to be returning in Shrek 5 with much more adventures. Image Credit: Facebook / Shrek

Shrek 5 was confirmed seven years back. Shrek 5 is undeniably one of the most anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting for long. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the much-awaited movie.

Many rumours earlier emerged claiming that Shrek 5 had been cancelled. But that claim was absolutely baseless. The movie was already confirmed and started its pre-production works long time back.

NBC Universal and Dreamworks confirmed in 2016 that Shrek 5 would be made to complete the five-movie franchise. Based on some leaked reports, Shrek 5 will be out in September 2022. The filming is likely to commence at the ending phase of this year. The characters in Shrek 5 is going to be same but the movie creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer.

Shrek 5 will see some previous characters making their return. Lord Farquaad was a perfect villain. Fans will be excited if he comes back to see revenge. However, this character is believed to be far away from the series.

Shrek and Donkey are said to be returning in Shrek 5 with much more adventures. The characters in the fifth movie will be familiar with modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The story will focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

According to Collider, the characters in Shrek 5 is going to be same but the movie creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer. He has been given the task of giving some new twists in the storyline and create everything new. This is another reason experts have been saying that the much-awaited movie will be a reboot and not exactly a sequel.

The script for Shrek 5 is also complete. "I finished that script which I really, really, really love. It's really personal to me. It's got a pretty big reinvention behind it that I guess I can't really reveal," CinemaBlend quoted Michael McCullers saying.

Shrek 5 is likely to hit the big screens in September 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

