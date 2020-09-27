Left Menu
Development News Edition

M Night Shyamalan unveils title of next film

He also shared the artwork of the film - a depiction of an hourglass, with people tumbling instead of sand, and text reading, "A New Trip from writer/director M Night Shyamalan. Universal released Shyamalan's three previous films - "Glass" (2019), "Split" (2017) and "The Visit" (2015), all of which were box office hits.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-09-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 10:40 IST
M Night Shyamalan unveils title of next film

The title of M Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller is "Old", the director has announced. The filmmaker took to Twitter on Saturday to share the update.

"Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called 'Old'," tweeted a masked Shyamalan holding a clapperboard. He also shared the artwork of the film - a depiction of an hourglass, with people tumbling instead of sand, and text reading, "A New Trip from writer/director M Night Shyamalan. It's only a matter of time." Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, it is rumoured that the movie might be connected with some of the other films by the director.

Shyamalan, who has written the script, will also produce the project. The cast includes the likes of Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Ken Leung, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

The film is part of the director's two-picture deal with the studio which was announced in 2019. Universal released Shyamalan's three previous films - "Glass" (2019), "Split" (2017) and "The Visit" (2015), all of which were box office hits. "Old" was originally scheduled to hit the screens on February 26, 2021, but the studio pulled it from the calendar amid the release date shuffle forced by the coronavirus pandemic. It will now hit theatres on July 23, 2021.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

TCS opens National Qualifier Test to corporates for recruiting freshers

Tata Consultancy Services has opened its National Qualifier Test NQT to corporates to help them in their fresher recruitment programmes, and the IT major has received interest from various companies for being a part of the initiative. Till ...

Basil Eidenbenz to play Eskel in 'The Witcher' in S2 after Thue Ersted Rasmussen's exit

Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz, best known for his roles in the UK series Victoria and The Athena, is stepping in to play Eskel in the second season of the Netflix series The Witcher after Thue Ersted Rasmussen left the show. Danish actor Rasm...

Had we followed Mahatma Gandhi's economic philosophy, 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign would not have been needed today: PM.

Had we followed Mahatma Gandhis economic philosophy, Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign would not have been needed today PM....

China's foreign minister may visit Japan as early as October - source

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit Japan as early as October, a government source said on Sunday, after the leaders of the two countries agreed to pursue high-level contacts to promote regional and international stability.Wang would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020