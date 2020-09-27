Kit Harington, Rose Leslie expecting first child together

“Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are set to welcome their first child together. Leslie, 33, confirmed the news in a photoshoot for UK’s Make Magazine. “What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It's so peaceful,” she told the publication.

Harington 33, and Leslie met while filming “Game of Thrones” in 2012, where they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte. They got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot next year in Scotland's Aberdeenshire.