Kit Harington, Rose Leslie expecting first child together

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie expecting first child togetherPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-09-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 13:29 IST
“Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are set to welcome their first child together. Leslie, 33, confirmed the news in a photoshoot for UK’s Make Magazine. “What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It's so peaceful,” she told the publication.
Harington 33, and Leslie met while filming “Game of Thrones” in 2012, where they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte. They got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot next year in Scotland's Aberdeenshire.
ALSO READ
Aussie players to return from UK tour via South Australia
UK police urge weekend restraint ahead of ‘rule of 6’ COVID-19 lockdown
Two BJP MPs condemn handling of farmers' stir in Kurukshetra
UK PM seeks party backing for his controversial Brexit bill
Family members of gangster Mukhtar Ansari booked under Gangster Act in Uttar Pradesh