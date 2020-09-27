One more person held in drug case

The city police investigating the drug case involving dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty have arrested one more person from here on charges of drug peddling. He has been identified as Mohammed Shakir.

Police sources said the arrest was made based on the information provided by Shetty and his aide Aqeel Nausheel, who are presently in judicial custody on charges of drug consumption and peddling. Two persons, Aska, a woman from Manipur employed in a spa here and Tarun Raj, a close friend of Shetty, were earlier arrested in the case on the charge of drug consumption, along with Shetty.

Popular television anchor Anushree was questioned by the probe team on Saturday based on Tarun Rajs statement to the police that she had attended Shettys party. Anushree was let off after interrogation that lasted nearly four hours.

The state CCB police is investigating drug abuse among bigwigs, including those in the film industry, after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru with a drug haul. They were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.