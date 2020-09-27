Mumbai: Film stuntman arrested for killing wife

Mumbai: Film stuntman arrested for killing wifePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 22:00 IST
A 52-year-old film stuntman was arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death as he suspected her character, Pydhonie police in Mumbai said on Sunday.
Masood Alam Khan was pinned down by neighbors on Saturday evening as he tried to escape after killing his wife Nasreen in their home in Tabela Chawl in Masjid area, said an official.
He has been charged with murder, he added.
