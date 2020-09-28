Sonam Kapoor calls Ranbir 'a bonafide rockstar' on 38th birthday
Calling him a 'bonafide rockstar', actor Sonam Kapoor on Monday extended birthday wishes to her 'Sanju' co-star Ranbir Kapoor and wished him 'everything badhiya' (good) in life.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:12 IST
Calling him a 'bonafide rockstar', actor Sonam Kapoor on Monday extended birthday wishes to her 'Sanju' co-star Ranbir Kapoor and wished him 'everything badhiya' (good) in life. The 'Neerja' actor shared a short clip from the 2018 biographical 'Sanju' and penned a birthday message for Ranbir on Twitter.
The first birthday post is the poster of Sanju, which captures a funny moment between the two when Sonam is seen teasing Ranbir by bending stretching his arm to the back, while she smiles and Ranbir makes a rather goofy face. Along with the poster, the 'Aisha' actor noted, "Happy happy birthday, RK. Have a kick-ass year ahead, you bonafide rockstar!"
In another post, Sonam shared a clip from song 'Badhiya' from their film wherein the duo is seen dancing to the rhythm of the song. Accompanying the post, 'The Zoya Factor' star penned a special birthday note, writing "Here's to everything being Badhiya in your life."
Sonam and Ranbir together made their debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama 'Saawariya' in the year 2007.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonam Kapoor
- Sanju
- Ranbir Kapoor
- Neerja
- The Zoya Factor
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali
ALSO READ
Sonam Kapoor says she wants to be Jaya Bachchan when she 'grows up'
I am surprised Sanju Samson is not representing India in all formats, says Warne
Kareena Kapoor's twin birthday wishes for her 'best bro' Ranbir Kapoor, 'best aunt' Rima Jain
'Happiest bday AWESOMENESS': Riddhima Kapoor's wishes for 'baby brother' Ranbir Kapoor
IPL 13: Tewatia showed a 'lot of heart' against KXIP, says Sanju Samson