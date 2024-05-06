PM Modi visited Ram Temple as a common devotee, says Chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited iconic Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Chief Priest of the temple, Acharya Satyendra Das said PM Modi performed puja as a common devotee. "PM Modi visited the Ram Temple as a common devotee and offered prayers. He performed 'Dandavat Pranam' at the temple and also performed 'Aarti'. After this, PM Modi participated in a roadshow, where a huge gathering was present in his support," Acharya Satyendra Das told ANI.

This was PM Modi's first visit to Ram Mandir after the 'pran-pratishthan' (consecration) ceremony held on January 22. On PM Modi's Ayodhya visit, Ramesh Das, head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, said, "The priests and the public of Ayodhya welcomed PM Modi on his arrival. The city was 'Rammay'... People from every community welcomed PM Modi with great enthusiasm. After PM Modi participated in the roadshow yesterday, a message was sent to the country that he is going to become the Prime Minister for the third time."

PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a mega roadshow in support of BJP candidate from Ayodhya Lallu Singh on Sunday. The city was decked up with life-size cutouts of the Prime Minister and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and pictures of deities put up along the roads.

The roadshow started from Sugriva Fort and ended at Lata Chowk via the Ram Path. It took more than an hour to cover this two-kilometre jam-packed road as people warmly greeted the PM and the CM, voicing their support for them in this election. Along the entire route, people were chanting slogans in support of Modi-Yogi, and both leaders also greeted the supporters with folded hands and appealed for votes showing the 'lotus' flower.

People kept chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' throughout the roadshow to greet the PM and the CM. Along the route of the roadshow, the sound of conch shells echoed in some places, while women were performing the aarti of PM Modi and others. Artists also showcased glimpses of Awadh's culture through dance. In the roadshow, people and devotees from across the country thronged both sides of the streets in large numbers to catch a glimpse of PM Modi and CM Yogi.

PM Modi visited Ayodhya for the third time in six months on May 5. The Prime Minister visited Ayodhya on December 30, 2023, and gifted the city development projects worth thousands of crores. He again visited Ayodhya for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, 2024. (ANI)

