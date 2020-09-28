PVR, INOX Leisure shares zoom up to 12 pc as cinema halls to reopen in West Bengal from October 1

Shares of multiplex operators -- PVR and INOX Leisure zoomed up to 12 per cent on Monday as cinema halls are set to reopen in West Bengal from October 1. PVR jumped 12.03 per cent to close at Rs 1,233.35 and INOX Leisure gained 6.23 per cent to Rs 270.15 on the BSE.

Cinema halls are set to reopen in West Bengal from October 1 after remaining closed for over six months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday. "To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks and compliance to precautionary protocols," the chief minister had said on Twitter.

Cinema halls have been shut since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began in late March.