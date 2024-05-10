Paralympic swimmer Samir Barman set to represent India internationally

Samir Barman, a paralympic swimmer hailing from the humble streets of Melaghar in Poangbari, Ward 6 of Sona Mura, is poised to represent India at the upcoming City Para Swimming World Championship in Switzerland. Scheduled to compete from May 14 to May 19, Samir's participation marks a significant milestone in his journey as an athlete and a beacon of hope for many facing adversities. Despite the challenges posed by his physical limitations, Samir has consistently proven his prowess in the pool, securing accolades at state and national levels. His latest achievement not only exemplifies personal triumph but also showcases his relentless spirit and determination to exceed expectations and boundaries.

Joining him on this prestigious international platform will be fellow para swimmers Vinit Ray from the same state, and Binoy Ray from Pratapgarh, the capital. Together, they carry the aspirations of a billion hearts, ready to make their mark on the global stage. Samir, son of Khokan Barman, a daily wage worker, and Geeta Rani Barman, a homemaker, embarked on his journey to Switzerland on the 13th of next month from Delhi. Despite their limited means, Samir's family has been a pillar of support, encouraging him at every step of his athletic career. Their pride was palpable as they bid him farewell, confident in his abilities to inspire and achieve.

In recent days, Samir has undergone intensive training in Agartala, honing his skills and stamina under the guidance of esteemed coaches. His readiness and resilience are a testament to his dedication and the rigorous preparation he has endured. As Samir sets his sights on the World Championship, his story is not just about sports but also about overcoming barriers and striving for excellence regardless of the circumstances. His journey from a small town in India to the international sports arena underscores the transformative power of sports and the human spirit. (ANI)

