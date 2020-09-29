Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza condemn death of Hathras gang-rape victim
Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar and Dia Mirza on Tuesday took to their social media handles as they reacted strongly on the death of 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:57 IST
Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar and Dia Mirza on Tuesday took to their social media handles as they reacted strongly on the death of 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. "Angry & Frustrated!Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape. When will this stop?," tweeted Akshay.
He added, "Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! Hang the culprits. Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do." "We forgot the Hathras victim. We failed her at every level. This is on our collective conscience," wrote Dia Mirza on Twitter.
The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died on Tuesday morning, at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was gang-raped in Hathras on September 14, 2020, and was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities. All the four accused involved in September 14 gang-rape have been arrested. (ANI)
