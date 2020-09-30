Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon sets Christmas premiere for Tessa Thompson-starrer 'Sylvie's Love'

Period drama "Sylvie's Love", featuring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, is set to start streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video from December 25. Executive producers include Thompson, Longoria, Bobbi Sue Luther and Akbar Gbajabiamila..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-09-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 13:23 IST
Amazon sets Christmas premiere for Tessa Thompson-starrer 'Sylvie's Love'

Period drama "Sylvie's Love", featuring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, is set to start streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video from December 25. According to Variety, the critically-acclaimed film was acquired by the streamer at January's Sundance Film Festival.

Written and directed by Eugene Ashe, the film set in the late 1950s, follows Sylvie (Sylvie) who dreams of a career in the budding world of television while she helps out around her family's New York City record store and counts the days until her fiance returns from war. A handsome saxophonist named Robert (Asomugha) interrupts her best laid plans, and the pair's friendship gives way to palpable sexual chemistry and a profound love that changes them both. Winding through the decades, the film charts the intersecting lives of the lovers and the sacrifices they make for their dreams.

Aja Naomi King, Jemima Kirke, Tone Bell, Alano Miller, Erica Gimpel, Lance Reddick, Wendi McLendon Covey, Ryan Bathe, and Eva Longoria are also part of the cast. Asomugha, Gabrielle Glore, Jonathan Baker, and Matthew Thurm are on board as producers. Executive producers include Thompson, Longoria, Bobbi Sue Luther and Akbar Gbajabiamila..

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium's coronavirus death toll crosses 10,000

Belgiums official death toll from coronavirus infections crossed the 10,000 mark on Wednesday, according to data from the Sciensano health institute.Belgium, home to the headquarters of the European Union and NATO, successfully slowed the s...

SC refuses to postpone civil services exam due to COVID-19

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to postpone UPSC civil services preliminary exam, to be held on October 4, because of COVID-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, B R Gavai and Krishn...

For moderator Chris Wallace, debate was runaway train

For much of the opening presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace looked like a man trying to stop a runaway train with his bare hands. The contest between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden was chaotic from start to fin...

Britain's Morrisons creates 1,000 jobs to process Amazon orders

British supermarket group Morrisons is creating more than 1,000 jobs to pick and pack orders for its services on Amazon, it said on Wednesday.Morrisons said it was recruiting the additional workers to process customer orders from over 50 st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020