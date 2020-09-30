Amazon sets Christmas premiere for Tessa Thompson-starrer 'Sylvie's Love'

Period drama "Sylvie's Love", featuring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, is set to start streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video from December 25. According to Variety, the critically-acclaimed film was acquired by the streamer at January's Sundance Film Festival.

Written and directed by Eugene Ashe, the film set in the late 1950s, follows Sylvie (Sylvie) who dreams of a career in the budding world of television while she helps out around her family's New York City record store and counts the days until her fiance returns from war. A handsome saxophonist named Robert (Asomugha) interrupts her best laid plans, and the pair's friendship gives way to palpable sexual chemistry and a profound love that changes them both. Winding through the decades, the film charts the intersecting lives of the lovers and the sacrifices they make for their dreams.

Aja Naomi King, Jemima Kirke, Tone Bell, Alano Miller, Erica Gimpel, Lance Reddick, Wendi McLendon Covey, Ryan Bathe, and Eva Longoria are also part of the cast. Asomugha, Gabrielle Glore, Jonathan Baker, and Matthew Thurm are on board as producers. Executive producers include Thompson, Longoria, Bobbi Sue Luther and Akbar Gbajabiamila..