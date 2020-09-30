Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kansas woman gets life for decapitating ex-boyfriend's mom

Rachael Hilyard, 38, of Wichita, was sentenced Tuesday in the 2017 death of 63-year-old Micki Davis, The Wichita Eagle reported. Hilyard apologized at the hearing, which several of Davis' family members attended in person or watched via a Zoom call. Prosecutors said Hilyard had planned the killing.

PTI | Wichita | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:23 IST
Kansas woman gets life for decapitating ex-boyfriend's mom
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to life in prison for decapitating her ex-boyfriend's mother with a pair of kitchen knives. Rachael Hilyard, 38, of Wichita, was sentenced Tuesday in the 2017 death of 63-year-old Micki Davis, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Hilyard apologized at the hearing, which several of Davis' family members attended in person or watched via a Zoom call. "I feel that even death would be too good for me now. … Every day and every night I am sorry," she said.

Authorities said Davis was attacked after going to Hilyard's home to pick up some of her son's property on April 9, 2017. Prosecutors said Hilyard had planned the killing. Hilyard claimed that Davis fell during a struggle over a painting and that she carried out the decapitation because she thought Davis was dead and wanted to release her soul from her body.

A jury convicted Hilyard in February. She will be eligible for parole after serving 50 years in prison.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Abhishek did 'exceptional job', says Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner praised bowler Abhishek Sharma for his exceptional performance against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The length he bowled was outstanding. Warner-led Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs as they...

India, Australia discuss cooperation in energy sector

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Barry OFarrell on Wednesday and discussed about Australian companies actively partnering and investing in Indias gas ...

Migrants hoping to reach EU stranded in Bosnian woods as cold sets in

Hundreds of migrants hoping to reach the European Union are sheltering in forests and ruined former factory buildings near Bosnias border with Croatia, with the cold setting in and conditions becoming more miserable.On a cold Wednesday morn...

Calcutta HC issuing addendum in employment notification adding 'others' box in gender category

On the day the Calcutta High Court heard a petition claiming that a transgender would not be able to apply for the job of its assistant registrar since there were options for choosing only male and female gender categories, an addendum was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020