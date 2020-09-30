Left Menu
My Hero Academia Season 5 to have maximum characters from Season 4, what more we know

Updated: 30-09-2020 23:45 IST
My Hero Academia Season 5 to have maximum characters from Season 4, what more we know
My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

Season 4 of My Hero Academia left behind a wide array of possibilities that will surely be explored in Season 5. The ending of fourth season left the anime enthusiasts mesmerized with many expectations for the next season.

The anime enthusiasts will be happy to know that My Hero Academia Season 5 has already been confirmed. The imminent fifth season will have most of the characters as same as they were in previous season and the same story will continue ahead. Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters to be back.

The plot or synopsis for My Hero Academia Season 5 is yet to be revealed. However, Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

In My Hero Academia Season 5, the viewers can expect to see a joint training arc and watch the backstory of Tomura, who is the main villain in the series. It is expected to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

The development on My Hero Academia Season 5 was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. The fifth season is expected to present Izuku's struggle against evil. Moreover, it will be interesting to watch what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But we can expect it anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdicourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

