Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:00 IST
One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know
The anime aficionados may get to see the Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ in One Punch Man Season 3. Image Credit: YouTube / Vizmedia

One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to be premiered during the end of 2020 or early 2021. Although it is one of the most anticipated anime series, still it doesn't have an official release date.

One Punch Man Season 3 is likely to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Possibly, Genos will be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humour in the imminent third season.

On the other hand, the anime aficionados may get to see the Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ in One Punch Man Season 3. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association, Screenrant noted.

Without Saitama, One Punch Man can't be possible. Apart from him, Garou will be given more screen time in One Punch Man 3. The viewers will be surprised to see his other side apart from his known human-monster character. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in the upcoming season.

Saitama is always the protagonist who is able to easily defeat any opponent with a single punch. He is expert in slaying monsters also. The imminent One Punch Man Season 3 will allow the manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its members. It should not take long before viewers see an encounter between Saitama and Garou.

One Punch Man Season 3 will bring plenty of heroes and fans will be surprised to see some fantastic fights. We will see Garou moving into this association of critters. If he chooses the monster pills, he will become a rival worthy of confronting Saitama's power.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to be premiered in the first half of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

