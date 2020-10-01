Left Menu
'Bell Bottom' becomes first film in the world to start and finish shooting during pandemic

Akshay Kumar's spy-thriller 'Bell Bottom,' has become the first film in the world to start and finish its shooting during the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:38 IST
Akshay Kumar in the poster of the film 'Bell Bottom' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Akshay Kumar's spy-thriller 'Bell Bottom,' has become the first film in the world to start and finish its shooting during the pandemic. The 53-year-old actor dubbed the success as "teamwork," and said that he is grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew.

"It's teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan," he said. "The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it's time to get things moving again," he added.

The film finds itself in the company of a handful of international, mega-budget films that got back on the floors during the pandemic such as Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 and Jurassic Park: Dominion, managing to shoot in an unprecedented environment. "We are immensely grateful to the entire unit for trusting us to keep them safe. We feel blessed that we had the right energy on the sets at all times which is honestly the reason why everything came together so beautifully," said Jackky Bhagnani.

Producer Deepshikha said, "I am really grateful that we could complete the shoot. It was an extremely humbling and grateful experience when all the dadas from various departments would come up to you and thank you for bringing them back to work. This couldn't have been possible without Akshay sir and Dad. All credit goes to them." For the captain of the ship, director Ranjit M Tewari, 'Bellbottom' has been an experience he would like to savour a little longer.

"I've been blessed with a great cast and crew! Akshay sir, Vashuji, Vani, Lara, Jackky and every technician has worked tirelessly to support the film. It was great teamwork," said Tewari. Bellbottom written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh is set to release on 2nd April, 2021. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

