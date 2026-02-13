Japan seizes Chinese fishing boat off Nagasaki, arrests skipper

Japanese ​authorities ‌have seized a ​Chinese fishing boat and ‌arrested its captain for allegedly fleeing inspection while within ‌Japan's exclusive economic zone near ‌Nagasaki in southwest Japan. The captain, a 47-year-old Chinese ⁠national, ​was ⁠arrested on Thursday and is accused ⁠of ignoring orders to ​stop for an on-board inspection, ⁠the fisheries agency said ⁠in ​a statement.

The incident comes amid a ⁠major diplomatic spat between Asia's ⁠two ⁠largest economies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)