Japan seizes Chinese fishing boat off Nagasaki, arrests skipper
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-02-2026 06:22 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 06:22 IST
Japanese authorities have seized a Chinese fishing boat and arrested its captain for allegedly fleeing inspection while within Japan's exclusive economic zone near Nagasaki in southwest Japan. The captain, a 47-year-old Chinese national, was arrested on Thursday and is accused of ignoring orders to stop for an on-board inspection, the fisheries agency said in a statement.
The incident comes amid a major diplomatic spat between Asia's two largest economies.
