Peaky Blinders Season 6 likely to deal with Tommy’s life to save his family

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:23 IST
Peaky Blinders Season 6 is expected to see the return of all major players, at least the characters who are still alive. Image Credit: Facebook / Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is coming back soon with Season 6! It may not have an official release date, but that can't stop fans from predicting what they can see next.

The viewers, who are ardently waiting for Peaky Blinders Season 6, still remember how Season 5 ended with a cliffhanger showing Tommy holding a gun to his head. According to Peaky Blinders' director, Anthony Byrne, Season 6 will pick up from where Season 5 ended.

"It picks up directly. So, the very first image you will see will be back in that field. Tommy (by Cillian Murphy), with a gun to his head. Then, we will move on from there, we resolve that amazing moment - it's great," Byrne said.

Many fans are worried about the future of Tommy in Peaky Blinders Season 6. According to Express, a new theory suggests that this is not how he will die as he will instead sacrifice himself for his family. The Shelby family have been through a number of difficult times in five seasons of Peaky Blinders so far, which included some of their beloved family dying as the majority of them being nearly sentenced to death for Tommy.

At the end of Season 5, the viewers were surprised seeing Michael Gray leaving the family while his mother Aunt Polly followed his footsteps. Thus, many fans are highly worried about the future of Tommy in Season 6.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is expected to see the return of all major players, at least the characters who are still alive. Stephen Graham, who earlier acted in Boardwalk Empire, has been confirmed to join the imminent series. But his character is yet to be revealed.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

