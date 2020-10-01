Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 likely to see Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, Reign Arataka

When is Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 going to be released? It is surely a highly anticipated Japanese manga series fans have been waiting for since April 2019. The remarkable success of Season 2 is one of the main reasons behind the creation of one more season.

One of the main obstacles in the creation of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The plot for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is kept under wraps. May be the effort is to ensure there is no much rumours and speculations surrounding it. However, it is believed that the third season would revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic.

The viewers are expecting the returning of the characters like Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, and Reign Arataka in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. In addition, Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama are expected to return. A new character named Haruki Amakusa is likely to join the series. Amakusa has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

A new character named Haruki Amakusa is likely to join Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Amakusa has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki. More spoilers encircling the plot will be out soon.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Season 5 to have maximum characters from Season 4, what more we know