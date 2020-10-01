Billie Eilish drops video of 'No Time to Die'

Left Menu
After dropping the song in February, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish on Friday (local time) dropped the video of 'No Time to Die,' the theme song from the James Bond film of the same name.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:28 IST
A still from the video featuring Billie Eilish (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After dropping the song in February, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish on Friday (local time) dropped the video of 'No Time to Die,' the theme song from the James Bond film of the same name. However, within a couple of weeks, the Daniel Craig-starring film's release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the film's release is scheduled for November, Eilish has dropped the song's video, which has presumably been completed for several months. The 'Lovely' singer shared a glimpse the video of the song on Twitter and released the song over Youtube. She wrote, "Billie Eilish - 'No Time To Die' Music video out now #NoTimeToDie " And a treat to Eilish and 'James Bond' fans, the Daniel Kleinman-directed clip interweaves footage of Eilish with scenes taken from the film.

According to Variety, the song was produced by Eilish's brother, Finneas, along with Stephen Lipson and orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Smiths co-founder Johnny Marr. As reported by Variety, Eilish, who at 18 is the youngest artist to write and record a James Bond theme song, said, "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour."

Finneas added, "Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of 'Goldfinger' and 'Live and Let Die.' We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007." Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the film's producers, said, "Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for 'No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film." (ANI)

