Jharkhand allows places of worship to open, curbs on Durga Puja celebrations

The Jharkhand government on Thursday allowed places of worship to open outside the containment zones in the state from October 8, while announcing that Durga Puja will be permitted this year only at homes, temples and small pandals without public participation. According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, the relaxations in opening the places of worship were announced in the wake of the upcoming festive season.

However, no other relaxations were announced in the 'Unlock-5' notification, which will remain in force till October 31. The government limited the height of idols at Durga Puja pandals to 4 feet, and said that no lighting or extravagant decorations would be allowed, as per the order.

It said that the public will not be allowed to visit or participate in the community puja pandals, which should be small in size. Separate guidelines will be issued for performing the rituals, it added.

Further, processions for immersing idols have also been prohibited. No relaxations were also given on the burning of Ravana effigies on Dussehra.