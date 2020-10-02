Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater join ‘Army of the Dead’ anime series

Filmmaker Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” anime series has roped in actors Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater , Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra and Vanessa Hudgens to join the voice cast. Titled “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas”, the Netflix’s anime spin-off series of Snyder’s in-the-works zombie action heist movie, will also feature actors Yetide Badaki, Christina Wren, Monica Barbaro, Jena Malone and Nolan North.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-10-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 11:30 IST
Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater join ‘Army of the Dead’ anime series

Filmmaker Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” anime series has roped in actors Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater , Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra and Vanessa Hudgens to join the voice cast. Titled “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas”, the Netflix’s anime spin-off series of Snyder’s in-the-works zombie action heist movie, will also feature actors Yetide Badaki, Christina Wren, Monica Barbaro, Jena Malone and Nolan North. The project is executive produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller, Jay Olivia and Shay Hatten, reported Variety.

Zack Snyder will direct two episodes of the anime series with Jay Oliva on board as showrunner. Actors Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ella Purnell are reprising their feature roles in the anime series. The series is the origin story of Scott (Bautista) and highlight his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas. Slater will feature as Torrance, Manganiello as Rose, Lennis as Boorman, Butler as Chen, Chalotra as Lucilia and Hudgens as Willow. Manganiello has previously collaborated with Zack Snyder on “Justice Legaue”, in which he appeared as Deathstroke in a post-credits sequence.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to attend prayer meeting for Hathras victim at Delhi's Valmiki Temple today

In the wake of Hathras incident, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are set to attend a prayer meeting organised by its Delhi unit at citys Valmiki Temple today. The Congress has asked its p...

Battle of Royals in first afternoon game of IPL

The dew factor will go out of the window but the searing heat will be an issue when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on a better prepared Rajasthan Royals in the first of the 10 IPL double-headers here on Saturday. Having played their first...

Modi wishes Trump, Melania quick recover after they test positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a quick recovery after both tested positive for the coronavirusTrump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, the US pres...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday that he and his wife Melania had contracted coronavirus and were entering quarantine, just a month before the Nov. 3 presidential election.Trumps tweet revealing that Americas First Coup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020