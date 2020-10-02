Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater join ‘Army of the Dead’ anime series

Filmmaker Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” anime series has roped in actors Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater , Harry Lennix, Ross Butler, Anya Chalotra and Vanessa Hudgens to join the voice cast. Titled “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas”, the Netflix’s anime spin-off series of Snyder’s in-the-works zombie action heist movie, will also feature actors Yetide Badaki, Christina Wren, Monica Barbaro, Jena Malone and Nolan North. The project is executive produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller, Jay Olivia and Shay Hatten, reported Variety.

Zack Snyder will direct two episodes of the anime series with Jay Oliva on board as showrunner. Actors Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick and Ella Purnell are reprising their feature roles in the anime series. The series is the origin story of Scott (Bautista) and highlight his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas. Slater will feature as Torrance, Manganiello as Rose, Lennis as Boorman, Butler as Chen, Chalotra as Lucilia and Hudgens as Willow. Manganiello has previously collaborated with Zack Snyder on “Justice Legaue”, in which he appeared as Deathstroke in a post-credits sequence.