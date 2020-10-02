‘War’ team celebrates first anniversary of Hrithik-Tiger starrer

Left Menu
Yash Raj Films (YRF) took a trip down memory lane to celebrate the one year anniversary of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-led actioner "War". While, Kapoor shared the poster of "War" featuring Roshan and Shroff on her Instagram stories.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:36 IST
Yash Raj Films (YRF) took a trip down memory lane to celebrate the one year anniversary of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-led actioner "War". Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie opened countrywide on October 2, last year. The movie, touted as one of the highest grossing films of 2019, minted over Rs 475 crore worldwide. YRF on Twitter to shared a sneak peek into the making of the blockbuster, which was laced with stylised action sequences and powerful dialogues. "@iHrithik vs @iTIGERSHROFF. One massive showdown. One epic blockbuster. #1YearOfWar," the post shared on YRF’s official Twitter handle read. "War" chronicles the story of an Indian soldier, Khalid (Shroff), who is assigned to eliminate a senior agent and his mentor Kabir (Roshan) as he has gone rogue.

The film also featured Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. On his Instagram stories, Shroff reposted a behind-the-scene action sequence from the film, which was originally put by a fitness trainer. While, Kapoor shared the poster of "War" featuring Roshan and Shroff on her Instagram stories.

