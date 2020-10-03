Left Menu
Development News Edition

New James Bond movie delayed, crushing hopes for 2020 cinema rebound

The new James Bond movie, "No Time To Die," on Friday became the latest blockbuster to be pushed into next year as the movie industry struggles to get back to business amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bond's exit leaves "Wonder Woman 1984," currently set to debut in December on Christmas Day, as one of the few big movies still on the 2020 slate.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 03:42 IST
New James Bond movie delayed, crushing hopes for 2020 cinema rebound

Even 007 can't save a dismal year for Hollywood. The new James Bond movie, "No Time To Die," on Friday became the latest blockbuster to be pushed into next year as the movie industry struggles to get back to business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bond's exit leaves "Wonder Woman 1984," currently set to debut in December on Christmas Day, as one of the few big movies still on the 2020 slate. Other big-budget flicks, including Marvel's "Black Widow" and a "Top Gun" sequel, also have been delayed until next year. "No Time to Die," from MGM and Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, originally was set to hit the big screen in April 2020 before being delayed until November. The new date is April 2, 2021. A "Fast & Furious" sequel scheduled for that date was moved to May 28.

The movie studios and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said the Bond film was delayed "in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience." "We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing 'No Time To Die' next year," they said on the official James Bond Twitter account.

The decision follows disappointing efforts to get Americans back into multiplexes after the pandemic shuttered cinemas worldwide in March. While AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and others have reopened many locations, crowds have been thin, and theaters in the major markets of New York and Los Angeles remain shut. "Studios are having to continually confront the hard facts of a very challenging marketplace," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

But he added that the Bond delay showed that producers believe theaters were the "preferred destination" for the film. Some movies have skipped theaters and headed straight to streaming services. The Bond franchise is one of the movie world's most lucrative, with 2015's "Spectre" raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while "Skyfall" in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.

"No Time to Die," which cost an estimated $200 million to produce, marks actor Daniel Craig's last outing as agent 007.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, Twitter CEOs will testify before US Senate committee on Oct. 28

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey both agreed to voluntarily testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28, the companies said Friday. The committee on Thursday unanimously voted to a...

After Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, Biden says masks not about being a 'tough guy'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that President Donald Trumps coronavirus diagnosis shows the importance of taking the pandemic seriously, telling Americans that wearing masks is more important than being a tough guy...

Sudan and major rebel groups to formalise peace deal

Sudans power-sharing government and several rebel groups are due to formalise a peace agreement on Saturday aimed at resolving decades of regional conflicts which left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead.Three major groups sig...

Trump and Johnson face rubber ridicule as UK's 'Spitting Image' returns

Spitting Image, the defining British satirical show of the 1980s, roars back on screens on Saturday to lampoon a new generation of politicians, royals and celebrities in puppet form, led by Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Prince Harry.Co-cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020