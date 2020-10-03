Petition to renew Teen Titans Season 6 gets mileage again

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-10-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 09:01 IST
It is not clear why the petition for Teen Titans Season 6 is circulating again over DC Entertainment, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. Image Credit: Facebook / Teen Titans

It has been over 15 years since fans have been waiting for Teen Titans Season 6. There is a very less chance of its development. We are yet to receive any positive updates on its making since Season 5 dropped its finale on January 16, 2006.

A petition was once made for the renewal of Teen Titans for Season 6. The petition gained attention and momentum two years after it was created. However, nothing emerged positively in favour of its creation.

Majority of the network earlier officially declared the end of Teen Titans. The series had to be dropped due to many other factors, one of those factors is the low rating of the earlier two seasons.

It is not clear why the petition for Teen Titans Season 6 is circulating again over DC Entertainment, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. One theory is the recent launch of Disney+ has created a new wave of nostalgia for fans with the streaming service offering fans access to a plethora of older, beloved series.

According to Comicbook.com, another theory is the recent trend of reboots or just older series getting new seasons years after they left air has inspired Teen Titans hopefuls to continue their push to see the beloved show return.

Fans still hope for Teen Titans Season 6 as there was a sudden ending with no proper closure. The fifth season showed the Teen Titans joining forces with numerous other heroes to combat the Brotherhood of Evil, Beast Boy's longtime adversaries, and their army of villains.

Many questions were unanswered with a rather abrupt ending. In 2013, the show spawned a spin-off, titled Teen Titans Go!, which received a theatrical film released on July 27, 2018, titled Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. But that failed to give those answers and solve the cliffhangers.

