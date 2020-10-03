'F9' to now release in May 2021
Universal has decided to push back the release of Vin Diesel's "F9" to May 28, 2021. "F9" was originally scheduled to release globally in May this year but was postponed till April 2, 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-10-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 12:37 IST
Universal has decided to push back the release of Vin Diesel's "F9" to May 28, 2021. The decision came after Daniel Craig-starrer "No Time to Die" moved to its release slot of April 2, 2021, reported Variety.
Universal, the studio behind the high-octane franchise, is distributing the James Bond movie film internationally. Directed by Justin Lin, "F9" is the ninth instalment of the series that started with 2001's "Fast and Furious".
The film also features John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. "F9" was originally scheduled to release globally in May this year but was postponed till April 2, 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
ALSO READ
BBL: Sydney Sixers sign Dan Christian to boost batting depth
Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first child with husband Christopher French
Ashley Tisdale, Christopher French to welcome first child together
Chrissy Teigen reveals she's expecting a baby boy
Chris Pine, Thandie Newton to lead Amazon Studios' 'All the Old Knives'