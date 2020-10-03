Left Menu
Development News Edition

'F9' release date pushed back to May 2021

The fans of Vin Diesel starrer action-thriller flick 'F9' will have to wait a little longer to take a lap in theatres. Universal announced Friday (local time) that it has pushed back the debut of the next 'Fast and Furious' sequel. It will now hit theatres over Memorial Day weekend on May 28, 2021.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 12:38 IST
'F9' release date pushed back to May 2021
Vin Diesel (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The fans of Vin Diesel starrer action-thriller flick 'F9' will have to wait a little longer to take a lap in theatres. Universal announced Friday (local time) that it has pushed back the debut of the next 'Fast and Furious' sequel. It will now hit theatres over Memorial Day weekend on May 28, 2021. According to Variety, the news comes hours after 'No Time to Die' delayed its release from November to April 2, 2021, which was the original date for 'F9.' Universal, the studio behind the high-octane franchise, is distributing the Bond film internationally.

In March, as cases of coronavirus started to spread, Universal made the bold decision to push back the release of 'F9' by an entire year. As Variety reported, the 'Fast and Furious' is a hugely important franchise for Universal. The movie's numerous sequels and spinoffs are routinely among the highest-grossing movies of the year and have collected over USD 5 billion combined at the global box office.

The 'Fast' entries routinely carry budgets over USD 200 million and are engineered to appeal to international moviegoers. Nearly 75 per cent of ticket sales of the three previous films in the franchise came from the international box office. Since Bond was moved to the same weekend and also caters to overseas audiences, moving 'F9' was inevitable. Directed by franchise vet Justin Lin, 'F9' picks up after the events of 2017's 'The Fate of the Furious.'

The film sees Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto face his younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a deadly assassin working with old foe Cipher (Charlize Theron). The cast also includes Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren and Ludacris. 'The Fate of the Furious' was a huge box office winner, becoming the second instalment in the series to hit the coveted USD 1 billion mark. (ANI)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

MP cop held for not registering complaint of 'rape victim'

A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradeshs Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit rape victims complaint for four days, following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday. The arrest was made after ...

Section 144 imposed in Kerala amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Kerala government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC from Saturday onwards, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The order -- issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta -- shall come into effect from today till October 3...

Centre in SC agrees to waive compound interest on loans up to Rs 2 cr for six-months

In a relief to individual borrowers and medium and small industries, the Centre has agreed in the Supreme Court to waive compound interest interest on interest charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crores for a six-month moratorium period announce...

Yoga and meditation symposium in US

The American Academy of Yoga and Meditation is launching a symposium on how yoga can prevent cardiovascular omplication, the worlds most common killer disease. The Ganges Mississippi Dialogue is being organised by a group of cardiologists l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020