Not conscious about my image getting hampered on 'Bigg Boss': Jasmin Bhasin

The actor said she would be her real-self on "Bigg Boss" season 14 and is not conscious about her image getting “spoilt”. Bhasin said she will miss having the live audience, but is hopeful that situation will get better by the time the season reaches its finale.

Updated: 04-10-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 13:02 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram (jasminbhasin2806)

Actor Jasmin Bhasin is looking forward to her time on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show "Bigg Boss" and the TV star says if the format requires, she won't hesitate from stepping out of her comfort zone. Bhasin made her acting debut with 2011's Tamil film "Vaanam" and went on to feature in Hindi TV shows "Tashan-e-Ishq", "Dil Se Dil Tak", "Dil To Happy Hai Ji" and "Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel". She has also participated in stunt reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" twice

The 30-year-old actor said she has been a huge fan of "Bigg Boss" and believes the show brings out different sides of the contestants' personality. "As actors we are often seen well-dressed and well-behaved in the public eye but we are humans at the end of the day. Like anyone else we also get angry, upset, frustrated, get mood swings. We are loving, caring too. All this doesn't make us a bad person. "If the show has shown the worst side of some people, it has also shown the best side," Bhasin told PTI in an interview prior to the Saturday premiere of the show on Colors channel. The actor said she would be her real-self on "Bigg Boss" season 14 and is not conscious about her image getting "spoilt". "I will never stoop low to do certain things on camera. I will react to situations the way I do in real life. I am not insecure or conscious that my image might get hampered. I don't think one should think the image will get spoilt due to 'Bigg Boss'." Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers have decided to not include live audience on the show to maintain social distancing on the set. Bhasin said she will miss having the live audience, but is hopeful that situation will get better by the time the season reaches its finale.

