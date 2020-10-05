Left Menu
Veteran singer-actor Shakti Thakur dies of cardiac arrest

Veteran singer-actor Shakti Thakur died on Monday morning at his residence here following a cardiac arrest, family members said. A noted playback singer in Bengali and Hindi films and an actor, Shakti Thakur gained popularity in the 80s as one of the contemporary modern music artists.

Veteran singer-actor Shakti Thakur died on Monday morning at his residence here following a cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 73. Thakur is survived by wife and two daughters -- Monali, who is also a popular singer, and Mehuli.

He had been suffering from various age-related ailments over the past few years. "Sri Sakti Thakur... my father, my all... the core of my existence, my biggest critic and cheerleader and my Teacher.. the Angelic hand above my head.. amar Baba..

physically left us... "I had never seen a more kind hearted and a more humble person in my life... not jack of all trades but truly master of many... his humility surprised me throughout my life... a brain too efficient for others to catch up to him," Monali, who is currently in Switzerland, wrote on Instagram.

His other daughter, Mehuli, said on Facebook, "My father is no more....he has died of massive cardiac arrest. Could not do anything." Condoling Thakur's demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said his death was an "irreparable loss to the music world".

"Saddened to hear the news of Shakti Thakur's demise. A noted playback singer in Bengali and Hindi films and an actor, Shakti Thakur gained popularity in the 80s as one of the contemporary modern music artists. His death is an irreparable loss to the music world," the CM tweeted.

Thakur made his debut as a playback singer in Tapan Sinha's 'Harmonium' in 1976. He had regaled the audience with his melodious voice in several Bengali films in the 1980s. He also played supporting roles in 'Dadar Kirti,' and 'Bhalobasa Bhalobasa', among other films.

